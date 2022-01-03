ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in her continuing probe of the Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump’s business practices.

The former president’s children were subpoenaed in December as part of James’ investigation of potential fraud under civil law, according to a court filing filed Monday and dated Dec. 30.

The subpoenas to Trump and his children seek testimony and documents "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the attorney general deems pertinent," according to Monday’s filing. Eric Trump, another son of the President and a vice president in the company, was questioned by James in 2020.

The Attorney General’s Office states in court records that it expects the Trumps to try to quash the subpoenas against the former President and his children.

Donald Trump had turned over the operations of his family’s business, the Trump Organization, to his children when he was elected President in 2016.

The attorney general is investigating allegations that the Trump Organization inflated the value of some of its properties to secure loans while undervaluing their value for tax purposes. James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization when headed by Trump improperly received a $21 million tax deduction based on a Westchester County property owned by the development company.

The Trumps have denied the allegation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attorneys from the former President and his children didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The Trumps have filed a lawsuit against the attorney general claiming her investigation is politically motivated and an abuse of her power.

Last month, James subpoenaed the former President to answer questions as part of her fraud investigation. James sought to hold that interview under oath on Friday, but Trump’s lawsuit may delay that. If wrongdoing is found, James said she could file a lawsuit against the former President.

James is also working with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization and whether it fraudulently manipulated property values. The case was inherited from former longtime District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who didn’t seek reelection.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," said James’s spokesman Fabien Levy in May.

Monday's court filings specifically add Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to the heading or caption of court filings in James' investigation.

The Trump children could contest the subpoenas as early as Monday in another court battle that could continue for weeks.