Trump criticizes American Jews who vote for Democrats

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused American Jews who vote for Democrats of showing “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” remarks that were widely denounced by Jewish advocacy groups and lawmakers.

"I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," Trump told reporters at the White House when responding to a question about two Muslim-American congresswoman who were denied entry to Israel last week over their critical views of the Israeli state and the treatment of Palestinians.

Trump last week urged Israeli leaders to block Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from entering Israel on a previously planned trip. Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, was eventually granted permission to visit her elderly grandmother in the West Bank, but the lawmaker decided against going.

Omar and Tlaib held a joint news conference on Monday, in which Omar called on the United States to reconsider the amount of aid the country provides to Israel after the two lawmakers were denied entry.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether the United States should change its aid allocation to Israel, Trump defended Israel’s decision to ban the two congresswoman, and questioned why Democrats would defend two lawmakers who have been critical of U.S.-Israeli relations.

"Where has the Democratic Party gone?" he continued. "Where have they gone … where they're defending these two people over the state of Israel?"

Trump’s comments sparked an immediate backlash from Jewish groups who decried the remarks as dangerous and anti-Semitic.

“American Jews — like all Americans — have a range of political views. Your assessment of their knowledge or loyalty, based on their party preference, is divisive, disrespectful, and unwelcome. Please stop,” the American Jewish Committee said in a statement.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the national Anti-Defamation League, said in a tweet: “It’s unclear who [President Trump] is claiming Jews would be ‘disloyal’ to, but charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews. As we’ve said before, it's possible to engage in the democratic process without these claims.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Twitter stated their support for Trump.

“President Trump is right, it shows a great deal of disloyalty to oneself to defend a party that protects/emboldens people that hate you for your religion,” the coalition tweeted.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who is co-chair of the House of Representatives’ Israel Allies Caucus, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.