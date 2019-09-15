Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh "should start suing people for libel" or the U.S. Justice Department "should come to his rescue," President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, following a New York Times report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court last following a tumultuous Senate confirmation process in which women accused the judge of sexual misconduct during his time in high school and college.

"Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!"

Trump also tweeted, "Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!"

The Times article, published Saturday, centered on Deborah Ramirez, a Kavanaugh accuser who said the judge had exposed himself to her during a drinking game while freshmen at Yale University. The Times story detailed further corroboration of the account, included another sexual misconduct claim, and noted that the FBI did not interview witnesses who said they could back up the claims.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, a Democratic candidate for president, tweeted Sunday that Kavanaugh should be impeached. "It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath," Castro wrote, referencing the article. "He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter."

On Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) said on ABC's "This Week" that she would need to review documents related to the government's investigations of Kavanaugh. "My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don't think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents ... and the Attorney General is shielding documents."

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on "This Week" that last year, the Senate Judiciary Committee "did what we should have done. We held a hearing, we -- we invited the principal witness to testify, we heard it, the American people heard it and at the end of the day, the American people made a judgment that -- that the evidence wasn’t there, the corroboration wasn't there, and -- and I think this article just shows the obsession with the far left..."

Cruz said, "I bet you the next Democratic debate, they'll all be saying impeach Kavanaugh, impeach Trump. There's nobody they don't want to impeach. And at some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on. And I think it's time for them to do that."