WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced as “disgraceful” the publication of a leaked list of questions that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking to ask him as part of the investigation into Russian election meddling.

On Monday night, The New York Times published a list of more than 40 questions that Mueller was said to have provided to Trump’s personal legal team as part of negotiations aimed at getting the president to testify before the special counsel.

The disclosure of the list, which includes questions about Trump’s business ties to Russia and his motive for firing former FBI Director James Comey, prompted the president to fume on Twitter that the queries were part of a “witch hunt” probing a “phony crime.”

“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning. “No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see ... you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”

Despite his assertions that the questions did not address purported collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia, the list does include several Russia-related queries. One is whether Trump had knowledge of “any outreach by his presidential campaign . . . to Russia about possible assistance to the campaign,” and another is what he knows “about phone calls that former national security adviser Michael Flynn made with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador at the time, in late December 2016?”

Trump, who has told reporters on numerous occasions that he is willing to sit down for an interview with Mueller, pushed back on the premise that the questions signal that Mueller is examining in part whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice by firing Comey, who was leading the Russia inquiry before his dismissal last May.

“It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!” Trump said on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer whether Trump had reviewed the complete list of questions, which The Times said was provided to the president’s legal team in March. She referred reporters at Tuesday’s news briefing to the president’s personal legal team.

Jay Sekulow, the lead attorney on the team representing Trump in the Russia probe, did not return an e-mail seeking comment.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah, in a Tuesday morning interview with Fox News, said the list of questions proved the president’s argument that Mueller’s probe is reaching far beyond its initial focus on Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

“The overwhelming majority of those questions don’t focus on the underlying premise of this special counsel,” Shah said. “We have been cooperating as a White House with this probe, but we are a little frustrated that the focus of it is not near what it was created to focus on, which is the collusion question.”

Also on Tuesday, the White House denied media reports of growing tension between Trump and his chief of staff, John Kelly, and dismissed reports that Kelly, a retired Marine general, is being considered to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“No, he is not being considered as the VA secretary,” Sanders told reporters at the White House news briefing. “Both the president and the chief of staff are very happy with his position that he currently holds, which ischief of staff to the president at the White House.”