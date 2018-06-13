10 stories you need to know about today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. KIM, TRUMP GARNER CONTRASTING REACTIONS AFTER SUMMIT

In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat was lavished with state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with Trump, who in turn faced questions about whether he gave away too much.

2. HOW TRUMP FACTORED IN SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY

Rep. Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of the president, lost his congressional seat after Trump tweeted about the incumbent's public extramarital affair seven years ago.

3. SAUDI-LED FORCES BEGIN ASSAULT ON YEMEN PORT CITY

The coalition backing Yemen's exiled government strikes Hodeida, a battle that aid agencies warn could push the Arab world's poorest country into further chaos.

4. FAMOUS PIMP WINS REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dennis Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," ousts a three-term lawmaker for the state Legislature.

5. WAVE OF MEDIA CONSOLIDATION SEEMS IMMINENT

Comcast is likely to fast-track its bid for Fox's entertainment business now that a federal judge cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner.

6. HOUSE GOP TO OFFER 2 SEPARATE BILLS ON IMMIGRATION

Moderates were promised a vote on a plan which will likely include a pathway to citizenship for "Dreamers" and conservatives on one which provides a path to legal status, but not citizenship.

7. URUGUAY FORAY INTO LEGAL MARIJUANA HITS OBSTACLES

The South American country is struggling to meet demand, leaving many people still turning to drug traffickers.

8. WHAT HAPPENED AFTER CALIFORNIA REFERENDUM

When voters decided in 2014 to reduce penalties for drug and property crimes, researchers now report a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

9. FED SET TO MODESTLY RAISE KEY SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATE

But attention will be focused mainly on any hints that the central bank might accelerate its rate hikes in the coming months.

10. WHY EAGLES STAR QB DOESN'T NEED TO HURRY BACK

Carson Wentz is eager to return to the field and reclaim his starting spot for Philadelphia but he doesn't have to rush because Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is still around.