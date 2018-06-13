TODAY'S PAPER
Trump returns to U.S. after historic North Korea summit

Trump thanked Kim for "taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people," saying their summit "proves that real change is possible!"

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has arrived back in Washington from his historic nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews early Wednesday morning, completing the president's marathon trip to Asia for talks with the North Korean leader. The president made refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii on his return to Washington.

While his aircraft refueled in Hawaii, Trump thanked Kim for "taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people," saying their summit on Tuesday "proves that real change is possible!"

During his return, Trump spoke with South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

