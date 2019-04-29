Trump, children file lawsuit to block bank subpoenas

President Donald Trump is suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka, was filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said at the time that the subpoenas were part of an investigation "into allegations of potential foreign influence on the U.S. political process."

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and enforceable. The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas. The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.