TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
NewsNation

Trump says he'll win LI, upstate and contends NYS is still in play

Trump supporters greet a truck and car parade

Trump supporters greet a truck and car parade through Port Jefferson Village along Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that he will win Long Island and upstate New York by a "landslide" on Election Day and argued that the state still remains in play.

Trump’s assessment comes despite the latest Siena College poll of state voters showing the president trailing to former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden by 32 percentage points.

"Upstate and on Long Island, I’m going to win in a landslide," Trump said when asked about his prospects of flipping New York during an appearance on the Fox News morning show "Fox and Friends."

Trump, a native New Yorker who has since changed his primary residence status to Florida, lost New York to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 22% of the vote in 2016.

Trump won Suffolk County in 2016 by 50,000 votes — his largest plurality in the state. Clinton won Nassau by 31,000 votes.

Overall, Trump won Long Island garnering 48.6% of the 1.24 million votes cast in Nassau and Suffolk, according to election data.

New York state has not been won by a Republican presidential nominee since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

For months Trump, touting the support of several New York police unions, has argued the state is in play, but a poll released by Siena College on Oct. 2 found Biden leading Trump throughout the state.

The poll of 504 likely voters, conducted between showed Biden leading by 60 points in New York City, 20 points upstate and 14 points in the downstate suburbs.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

"Try as he may, it doesn’t seem likely that Trump can be competitive in his former home state, much less win it. Campaign resources might be better spent in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Trump on Tuesday continued to take aim at the state’s Democratic leadership.

"It’s horrible what they’ve done in New York," Trump said. "It’s rotten to the core."

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com

News Photos and Videos

Supporters gathered in West Babylon on Saturday at Trump rally in West Babylon
Newsday's Faith Jessie spoke with White House correspondent Newsday reporters analyze Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Trump picks conservative Barrett for Supreme Court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes President Schumer opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination
A colleague and a former student of Judge Colleague, former student defend Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the De Blasio reacts to DOJ's designation of NYC as anarchy zone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search