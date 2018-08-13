TODAY'S PAPER
Trump, critic of John McCain, signs bill honoring him at Fort Drum

The measure Trump signed Monday at New York's Fort Drum will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years.

President Donald Trump signs the John McCain National

President Donald Trump signs the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/AP / Hans Pennink

By The Associated Press
FORT DRUM, N.Y. — President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senator.

The bill weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE. It allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump's requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.

The measure also addresses child-on-child sexual assault at U.S. military bases worldwide. The issue was revealed this spring in an Associated Press investigation.

