WASHINGTON — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday for a low-profile working lunch with high stakes as she tries to avert a trade conflict and persuade the United States to stand by the Iran nuclear deal.

The German chancellor’s businesslike meeting with Trump, her third since he became president, will pale in contrast to the literal red carpet Trump rolled out for French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week that included a state dinner, tree planting and visit to Mount Vernon.

Trump and Merkel will hold a joint news conference after their lunch meeting.

Despite their less-than-warm relationship, Trump and Merkel have much to discuss, according to Jeffrey Rathke, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.

The topics will range, he said in a center web posting, from “the war in Syria to the possible imminent withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal to relations with Russia and China and the Trump administration’s imposition of tariffs.”

Merkel will seek to extend an exemption on U.S. tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum products that expires May 1 and to persuade Trump not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal when it comes up for certification on May 12, officials and analysts said.

But European Union officials told reporters that they think it is likely that Trump will not grant the exemption, and that the U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on steel products and 10 percent on aluminum will go into effect at the end of this month.

The EU is expected to respond with retaliatory tariffs on a list of American products including motorcycles, blue jeans and bourbon whiskey, according to reports.

Merkel will follow in Macron’s footsteps in Washington in trying to figure out a diplomatic way to keep Trump in the Iran nuclear deal while allowing him to say he changed the terms so they were not as favorable to Iran.

But Merkel also can expect that Trump will press hard on his agenda.

“Merkel and Germany have been on the receiving end of some of President Trump’s most direct criticism, focused on the country’s refugee policy, its trade surplus in goods with the United States, and its low defense spending as a percentage of gross domestic product,” Rathke wrote.

Trump is expected to press Merkel to raise Germany’s defense spending, which at 1.2 percent lags below the NATO goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product, and on the a controversial pipeline called the Nord Stream 2 being built from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline would channel more gas from Russia to Germany, creating competition to U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe.