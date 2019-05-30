TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump puts 5 percent tariff on Mexican imports in response to migrants

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

The tariff is effective June 10. The president says the percentage will gradually increase "until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.

Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the U.S in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Gautama.

It's unclear how this will impact the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed Mueller: Russia probe did not exonerate Trump
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search