WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday morning again expressed sympathy for Michael Flynn and called the treatment of his former national security adviser “very unfair” compared to that of Hillary Clinton.

“Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he prepared to leave for Utah.

“Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her,” the president said. “Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame.”

Heading to Utah: Trump talks taxes, Flynn

Trump in recent days has repeatedly and fiercely defended Flynn, whom he fired after 25 days in the administration for misleading Vice President Mike Pence. Trump, meanwhile, has attacked Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and the FBI at large.

Comey in July testified before a House panel that Clinton had spoken to the FBI earlier that month, though without swearing an oath. He said he had “no basis” to conclude she had lied in the agency’s probe into her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Flynn on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador.

Court documents indicate he said he worked at the direction of senior Trump transition team members. Flynn is cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Kremlin meddling in the 2016 election.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump on Saturday appeared to acknowledge in a tweet that he knew when he fired Flynn that Flynn had lied to the FBI, though his personal lawyer John Dowd has said he drafted the tweet.

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, have questioned whether Trump knew Flynn lied to the FBI when he allegedly asked Comey to drop the FBI’s probe into Flynn. Comey testified that Trump pressured him to abandon the investigation. Trump has denied the account.

The president said Monday: “Flynn lied and it’s like they ruined his life. It’s very unfair.”

Earlier in the morning, he offered his most full-throated endorsement yet of the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump tweeted at 5:17 a.m. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Moore faces allegations of sexual misconduct and engaging in relations with teenagers as young as 14 when he was in his 30s.

Trump previously had only criticized Jones, the Democratic nominee, without mentioning Moore by name.

The special election is Dec. 12.