Trump lawyer jokes 'We're going to Disney World!'

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's legal team is taking a victory lap after securing his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.
Addressing reporters after the trial concluded, the team thanked the Senate for finding the former president not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Michael van der Veen, who presented the bulk of the defense, fist-bumped a colleague as he departed the Capitol. He joked: "We're going to Disney World!"
The vote on Trump’s impeachment was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats to vote for Trump's conviction.
Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.
