Trump lawyer jokes 'We're going to Disney World!'

Michael van der Veen, second from left, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, fist-bumps a colleague as they depart on the Senate Subway on Capitol Hill in Washington after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's legal team is taking a victory lap after securing his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

Addressing reporters after the trial concluded, the team thanked the Senate for finding the former president not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Michael van der Veen, who presented the bulk of the defense, fist-bumped a colleague as he departed the Capitol. He joked: "We're going to Disney World!"

The vote on Trump’s impeachment was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats to vote for Trump's conviction.

Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

