WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he canceled his requested Veterans Day military parade blaming local officials for high costs and instead will attend a parade at nearby Joint Base Andrews and a Paris parade celebrating the end of World War I.

Trump also disclosed that he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to study whether to change its schedule for reports by publicly traded companies from quarterly to semiannual, an idea he heard from “some of the world’s top business leaders.”

In scuttling the parade, Trump blamed a reported $92 million price tag for what he had hoped would be a military showcase — a bill that included $50 million for Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment, personnel and other support and the rest for other agencies for security.

“The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it,” Trump tweeted.

“I will instead . . . attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th,” he continued.

But Trump held out hope for a big parade in 2019.

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” Trump tweeted. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser shot back at Trump with her own tweet.

“Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad),” the Democrat posted.

Trump ordered his administration to hold a military parade in Washington this year after French President Emmanuel Macron hosted him for the Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris featuring French soldiers, military tanks and fighter jets along the Champs Elysees.

In another tweet, Trump floated the idea of changing the SEC’s longtime quarterly reporting system for publicly traded companies, a requirement some have blamed for making companies focus on short-term gains instead of making longer-term investments.

“In speaking with some of the world’s top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. ‘Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system,’ said one,” Trump tweeted.

“That would allow greater flexibility & save money,” Trump tweeted. “I have asked SEC to study!”