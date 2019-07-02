WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said former special counsel Robert Mueller "must" stick only to the contents of his final report when he testifies before Congress this month about his investigation into Russian election interference and alleged attempts by Trump to obstruct the probe.

Trump in a series of morning tweets also took jabs at Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and State Attorney General Letitia James for the second straight day, and he said members of the field of 2020 Democratic contenders would be "easier" for him to face in a presidential debate.

Mueller, who is set to testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on July 17, has said he will not offer any new information not already in his 448-page final report.

However, congressional Democrats have said they plan to press the former special counsel for more details about the underlying evidence that formed the basis of the report.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again. He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do,” Trump tweeted. “After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!”

Trump’s tweets came a week after his personal attorney Jay Sekulow said in a CNN interview that the president’s legal team would not attempt to interfere with Mueller’s testimony. Trump has blocked current and former White House aides from complying with a series of congressional subpoenas issued after the Mueller report’s release.

On Tuesday, the president kicked off his morning tweets by taking aim at Cuomo and James, both Democrats, for a second straight day, accusing them of driving New York residents and corporations to move to Florida and Texas for lower tax rates.

Trump revived his long standing gripes about probes by James' office into his finances and those of the National Rifle Association. He labeled the investigations “political harassment” that was spurring businesses to leave the state.

“People are fleeing New York like never before. If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the [attorney general] of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved,” Trump tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet he wrote: "Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo. So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job.”

In a statement, Cuomo said Trump was "in la la land. If he is worried about law enforcement, he shouldn't break the law. If he is worried about New York taxes, he should repeal the New York tax penalty called SALT that he and Republicans passed, which targeted New York and raised our taxes by $15 billion."

Cuomo continued, "I lowered taxes in New York. Trump raised them. Try the truth for a change, Mr. President."

James on Monday defended the state investigations, tweeting, “No one is above the law, not even the President.”

Trump’s tweets come amid multiple probes led by James into Trump’s business dealings and personal finances.

In April, James also launched a probe into the NRA’s finances after some of the group’s own leaders complained that the nonprofit was mismanaging its funds.

The powerful gun-lobbying organization, whose primary office is located just outside Washington, D.C., is registered as a nonprofit organization in New York, giving the attorney general’s office authority to examine its finances.

Trump also took to Twitter on Tuesday to boast about his 2016 debate performances against a large group of GOP primary contenders and three one-on-one debates with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The President claimed to have “won EVERY debate,” before saying the 2020 field of Democratic presidential hopefuls “looks somewhat easier … but you never know?”

With Scott Eidler