WASHINGTON — The Democratic majority on the House Judiciary Committee plans to authorize a subpoena on Wednesday to force Attorney General William Barr to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report and its underlying documents.

The vote, likely to ignite a partisan clash, comes a day after Barr missed a Tuesday deadline set by six House Democratic committee chairs for delivering the report on Mueller's 22-month investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“While we hope to avoid resorting to compulsory process, if the Department is unwilling to produce the report to Congress in unredacted form, then we will have little choice but to take such action,” the Democrats told Barr in a letter Monday.

President Donald Trump called Democrats’ demand for the report “a disgrace” and accused House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of “hypocrisy” because he opposed the release of independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report on President Bill Clinton.

Nadler, who called Trump “a bully,” said on CNN that, in the Clinton case, Congress already had the full unredacted Starr report and the issue was whether grand jury matters and “salacious” material about Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky should be released to the public.

Nadler said the committee vote Wednesday would be to authorize him to issue subpoenas, but he would not automatically execute them as he works with Barr to get a copy of the full report and to get others to testify.

On Friday, Barr sent a letter to the top four members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, saying he would produce a redacted version of the nearly 400-page Mueller report by mid-April, if not sooner.

Barr has not publicly responded to the House Democrats’ Monday letter, and the Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

The panel also will vote to authorize subpoenas to require testimony by former Trump aides, including strategist Steve Bannon, Communications Director Hope Hicks, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, White House counsel Donald McGahn and his chief of staff, Ann Donaldson.

Nadler said Tuesday on CNN that he will not give Barr the benefit of the doubt in redacting the report because he’s “an agent for the president” and “he got the job in order to protect the president.”

The subpoenas might not change Barr’s mind, Nadler said, “but they’ll change the outcome. We’ll get that material.”