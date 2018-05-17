WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment to lead the Department of Justice’s Russia probe by railing against the wide-reaching investigation in a Thursday morning tweet.

“Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction,” Trump tweeted. “The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote: “Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history — by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and ‘Haters,’ but that’s the way it is!”

The president’s morning missives repeated his long-standing contention that Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election is a ruse that is meant to undermine his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In between his two tweets about the special counsel’s work, Trump took to Twitter to cite a question raised by the author Andrew C. McCarthy of the conservative magazine National Review, who published an article last week with the heading, “Did the FBI Have a Spy In the Trump Campaign?” McCarthy appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning and discussed his work.

Trump tweeted: “Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!”

The tweet is not the first time Trump had made an unverified claim that the Obama administration was spying on his campaign. Last March, Trump accused investigators of tapping his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign season.

Mueller, a former FBI director who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, was tapped to lead the Justice Department’s Russia investigation a year ago following Trump’s firing of then FBI Director James Comey, who had been heading the effort. The president initially blamed Comey’s ouster on his handling of the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, but days later in a TV interview, the president acknowledged that the Russia probe had played a factor in his decision to fire Comey.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had been a Trump campaign surrogate, recused himself from the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest, prompting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mueller, a registered Republican who also served under the administration of President Barack Obama, as the new head of the Russia probe.

Sessions’ recusal caused a rift between him and the president that has grown wider over the past year, with Trump often repeating that he would not have tapped the former Alabama senator for Attorney General, had he known he would step down from the investigation. Trump on Twitter has called Sessions “beleaguered,” and “weak” but has stopped short of firing him.

Despite the president’s claims on Twitter that the Russia probe has yet to turn up any evidence of wrongdoing, in the past year Mueller has issued indictments to several of Trump’s former campaign aides, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and advisers Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

Flynn, Gates, and Papadopoulos have all pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about their communications with Russia.

The special counsel’s team has also issued indictments to 13 Russian nationals accused of orchestrating social media campaigns to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

As part of the Russia probe, Mueller is reportedly also investigating whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice by firing Comey. Mueller has sought an interview with the president, and while Trump has said he is willing to speak to Mueller, the president’s personal legal team has so far advised him against testifying.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, one of the latest additions to Trump’s legal team, is pushing Mueller to wrap-up the probe. Giuliani contends that Mueller does not need to interview Trump, because the president’s legal team has provided Mueller with ample documents that can answer the special counsel’s questions. “It’s been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing,” Giuliani told Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Wednesday night.

“We’re trying to get to end this,” Giuliani said on the show. “This is not good for the American people.”

Giuliani told Fox News and other media outlets on Wednesday that Mueller recently indicated to Trump’s attorneys that the special counsel’s team cannot indict a sitting president.

“All they get to do is write a report,” Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

The special counsel’s office has yet to confirm Giuliani’s remarks, but Department of Justice guidelines have long outlined the department’s inability to indict a sitting president. The Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded during the administrations of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton that the Constitution prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president.

The guidelines do not prevent lawmakers from acting should a sitting president be found of wrongdoing. The House of Representatives would be responsible for taking the special counsel’s findings and deciding whether to pursue articles of impeachment.