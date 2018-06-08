WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he is thinking about issuing another pardon to a deceased former boxing champion, Muhammad Ali — but he added he won’t stop there, saying he’s reviewing thousands of names for clemency.

Trump even invited the National Football League players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police mistreatment of black people to offer recommendations for pardons for those who have been treated unfairly.

“I’m thinking about somebody you all know very well. He wasn’t very popular then,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn as he prepared to leave for Quebec for the Group of Seven summit.

“I’m thinking about Mohammed Ali, and some others, and some folks that have sentences that are unfair,” Trump said, saying his administration is preparing recommendations for that pardon right now.

Ali was convicted of draft evasion after he refused to enter the military during the Vietnam War, and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown. Ali’s legal fight ended in 1971, when the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Trump in recent weeks has reveled in his power to pardon. “I have an absolute right to pardon myself,” he said, but doesn’t need to do that because he did nothing wrong.

Asked if he will pardon former campaign aides such as Paul Manafort, indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump said, “They haven’t been convicted of anything. It’s far too early to be thinking about it.”

But he said he also wants to pardon or commute sentences for non-celebrities, people like Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, whose sentence he commuted Wednesday a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case in an Oval Office meeting.

Johnson, who had served 21 years of a life sentence for conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, thanked Trump profusely after she was released from prison.

He said his administration already is reviewing a list of 3,000 people, and he invited NFL players to submit their recommendations.

He said if the players or the athletes have “a friend or people they know about who have been unfairly treated by the system, let me know.”

Trump tells reporters he’s looking at “thousands of names” of people who could be granted clemency.

Trump also posthumously pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black boxing champion who was convicted more than a century ago of transporting a white woman across state lines for “immoral purposes” in an era of racial segregation.