Trump proposing to reorganize federal government

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with President Donald

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with President Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump's budget director is presenting a plan to overhaul the federal government during a Trump Cabinet meeting Thursday.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has told Trump and the Cabinet that it has been nearly a century since anyone reorganized the federal government at this scale. He said the United States is still dealing with a government from the early 20th century.

Trump is calling it the "drain the swamp Cabinet meeting," a reference to one of his major campaign pledges.

The plan calls for merging the education and labor departments and moving the federal food stamp program to the Department of Health and Human Services and renaming that agency.

Many of the changes would require approval from Congress.

