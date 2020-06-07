TODAY'S PAPER
Trump orders National Guard to leave U.S. capital

A National Guard soldier and a demonstrator stare

A National Guard soldier and a demonstrator stare at each other near the White House in Washington on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s given the order for National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, saying everything now is “under perfect control.”

The District of Columbia government requested some Guard forces last week to assist law enforcement with managing protests after the death of George Floyd. But Trump ordered thousands more troops and federal law enforcement to the city to “dominate” the streets after some instances of looting and violence.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called on Trump to withdraw National Guard troops that some states sent to the city.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed.” He also ordered more than 1,000 active duty troops to be flown to the D.C.-area in reserve, but they have begun returning to their home bases after days of peaceful protests.

