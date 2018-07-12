TODAY'S PAPER
Trump stands strong behind NATO 

Trump said he told allies he would be "very unhappy" if they didn't increase their funding commitments, estimating that the U.S. has been paying 90 percent of alliance costs.

President Trump said Thursday the U.S. commitment to NATO is very strong and that other nations are increasing their financial contributions.  (Credit: NATO TV)

By The Associated Press
BRUSSELS — President Donald Trump says the U.S. commitment to NATO "remains very strong" despite reports that he threated to pull out in a dispute over defense spending.

Trump said at a news conference Thursday in Brussels that he told "people" that he would be "very unhappy" if they didn't increase their commitments.

Trump said the United States has been paying "probably 90 percent of the costs of NATO."

The president added that he was "extremely unhappy with what was happening and they have substantially upped their commitment."

NATO had no immediate comment.

Trump once declared NATO "obsolete." He says Thursday: "I believe in NATO."

By The Associated Press

