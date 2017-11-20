TODAY'S PAPER
Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday's game.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday's game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch hasn't stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

