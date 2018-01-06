TODAY'S PAPER
News

Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader

President Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Senate Majority

President Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., second from right, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, arrives for a news conference after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
THURMONT, Md. - President Donald Trump says he's open to talking with the North Korean leader he's called "Rocket Man" and is hoping some good can come from upcoming talks between the Koreas.

Trump tells reporters at Camp David that he "always believes in talking."

North and South Korea have agreed to discuss cooperation on the upcoming Olympics in South Korea, as well as other issues, in rare talks set to begin Tuesday.

Trump calls that "a big start." He says if "something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity."

He says North Korea's Kim Jong Un — who's threatened the U.S. with a nuclear attack — "knows I'm not messing around, not even a little bit, not even 1 percent."

