WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a Monday morning tweet, recommended that his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held at the Truce Village on the border of North and South Korea — the same location where historic talks between Kim and South Korea’s president were held last week.

“Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!” Trump tweeted.

The missive comes as Trump administration and North Korean officials continue to hammer out details for the high-stakes denuclearization talks that are expected to occur in the coming weeks. Last week, at a joint news conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said the potential sites for the summit had been narrowed down to two countries. And in a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Saturday, he told the crowd the meeting would take place in the “next three or four weeks.”

“It’s going be a very important meeting, the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. But we’ll see how it goes. I may go in, it may not work out, I leave,” Trump told the rally-goers.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held denuclearization talks last week at the Peace House in Panmunjom, which is often referred to as the Truce Village, part of the demilitarized zone that separates the two nations.

In one-on-one talks, Kim reportedly told Moon that North Korea will abandon its nuclear weapons program if the United States commits to formally ending the Korean War and promises not to invade North Korea. The Korean War, which technically ended in 1953, was never formally brought to a close with a peace treaty.

“If we meet often and build trust with the United States and if an end to the war and nonaggression are promised, why would we live in difficulty with nuclear weapons?” Kim told Moon, according to an account provided by South Korea’s government to The New York Times on Sunday.