President Donald Trump signaled in tweets on Sunday morning about the possibility high stakes denuclearization talks with North Korea could fail, writing “maybe they will work out, and maybe they won’t.”

In a pair of morning tweets, Trump also took at aim at NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, questioning Todd’s coverage of the upcoming North Korea summit between Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing,” Trump tweeted. “Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!”

Trump continued in a second tweet: “We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t — only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!”

Last week North Korea announced it was temporarily suspending its nuclear missile tests and shuttering a nuclear testing site, ahead of the pending talks between Trump and Kim. The face-to-face summit, still in its planning stages, is expected to take place in the next month or two, with a location yet to be determined.

Todd, on Sunday, in an interview with White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, asked whether the U.S. had handed Kim a “gift” by allowing him to meet with Trump without North Korea committing to denuclearization before the meeting.

“He’s done temporary everything, but he’s not yet pledged denuclearization,” Todd said of Kim.

Short responded that the administration has “cautious optimism” about the upcoming summit, and noted that Trump has said if the talks are not fruitful the U.S. “can walk away from the table.”

“We’re going to keep up maximum pressure,” Short said. “We’re not going to stop that until we denuclearize.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), who serves as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “this is a great public relations effort by Kim Jong Un. And I think people recognize that, and I think everyone within the administration and Congress approaches this with skepticism and caution and yet, I’m glad the two leaders are talking. . . . We want to see some substance, and hope it occurs.”