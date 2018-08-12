Racial animus took center stage on the Sunday morning talk shows with lawmakers weighing in on President Donald Trump's handling of race relations and a former White House aide saying she heard Trump use a racial slur on an audiotape.

Sunday's talk show discussion took place on the anniversary of street battles between white supremacists and anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a day after Trump acknowledged the deadly violence and urged the country to "come together as a nation."

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that she did not believe the city had healed in the past year.

“The issues were not the rally, or just statues," she said. "The issue is this deep-seated racism that we have here. And that’s the challenge, and that’s a lot of work, and it takes commitment.”

Trump’s response immediately after the Charlottesville violence was widely criticized after he condemned people on "many sides" and said there were good people “on both sides." He tweeted Saturday, “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, said on “Face the Nation” that Trump’s tweets “were a positive sign of a better direction for the nation, without any question. The president condemning all acts of racism and violence is a positive step in the right direction.”

But Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who was Virginia’s governor in the summer of 2017, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump "should have done it a year ago.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on “Face the Nation” that he did not think Trump's presidency had helped African-Americans and minorities.

“No, I think he's been a failure," Kaine said, pointing to gaps in income and wealth among the country's black population. He also reflected on Trump's post-Charlottesville statements last year, saying Trump “could not distinguish who was on the right side, and who was on the wrong side in a white supremacist, neo-Nazi rally, and that was infuriating.”

Questions about Trump's dealings with African-Americans were at the center of his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman's appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." In a new tell-all book, Manigault Newman, onetime star of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice", told host Chuck Todd she had heard audiotapes of the president using a racial slur.

In her book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” Manigault Newman alleges she was fired last year by the president's chief of staff John Kelly because she was attempting to acquire a tape from Trump’s time on "The Apprentice" where she says he is heard using a racial slur. Since the book's publication, Manigault Newman told Todd, she has heard the tape herself.

"After I closed the book, I had an opportunity to go out in Los Angeles and sit down with the person who actually has a copy of the tape," Manigault Newman said. "And I heard [Trump's] voice, as clear as you and I are sitting here."

White House officials pushed back on Manigault Newman’s assertions on Sunday. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, appearing on ABC’s “This Week”, said the former Trump campaign surrogate turned high-level White House aide never complained to her about the president.

“I have worked alongside that man for over two straight years now without interruption. I have never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone,” Conway said.

Asked by host Jonathan Karl on ABC's “This Week" to name the most “high-level African-American serving in the West Wing” and the president’s staff since Manigault Newman’s departure, Conway mentioned by first name only Ja’Ron Smith, the administration’s director of Urban Affairs and Revitalization, who works in a separate building from the White House.

“We have a number of different minorities,” Conway said.