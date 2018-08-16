Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

NewsNation

$92M is new estimate for Trump military parade; big increase

Military units participate in the inaugural parade from

Military units participate in the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Cliff Owen

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been released yet — says about $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and would include security costs.

Details are not final and haven't been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The White House budget office earlier estimated to Congress the parade would cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump decided he wanted the parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration in Paris last year.

By The Associated Press

