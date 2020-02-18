WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik as part of a wave of high-profile presidential pardons and commutations handed down Tuesday which included commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich, a Democrat, was convicted in 2009 on charges he corruptly sought to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat.

Trump also pardoned the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted on a corruption charge stemming from a 1990s gambling fraud case. Financier Michael Milken, who was convicted of securities fraud and gained notoriety in the 1980s as the “Junk Bond King,” was also granted clemency.

Kerik, who served as New York City’s top cop in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, thanked Trump for the pardon following his 2010 conviction on charges of tax fraud and lying to federal officials.

“With the exception of the birth of my children, today is one of the greatest days in my life — being made a full and whole American citizen again,” Kerik said. “Going to prison is like dying with your eyes open. Its aftermath of collateral consequences and the permanent loss of many of your civil and constitutional rights are personally devastating.”

The White House, in a statement, praised Kerik’s law enforcement career and his work as a criminal justice reform activist following his four-year federal prison sentence.

“Since his conviction, he has focused on improving the lives of others, including as a passionate advocate for criminal justice and prisoner re-entry reform,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “His 30 years of law enforcement service and tenure as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction have given him a unique understanding and perspective on criminal justice and prisoner re-entry reform, and he remains an invaluable contributor to these endeavors.”

Kerik led New York City’s police force from 2000 to 2001, garnering praise for his command of the department in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. In 2004, President George W. Bush nominated Kerik to serve as head of the Department of Homeland Security, but Kerik soon withdrew his name from consideration, amid scrutiny over his hiring of an undocumented worker to serve as a nanny and housekeeper.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

State and federal probes into his finances were soon launched after Kerik’s disclosure of the nanny. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to eight federal felony charges of tax fraud and making false statements to federal officials during his vetting process for the Bush cabinet post.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan’s Southern District of New York said in court filings that between 1999 and 2000, when Kerik served as commissioner of the city’s Corrections Department, he accepted more than $230,000 worth of renovations to his Bronx home from contractors seeking his help in obtaining a license to work in the city.

He was sentenced to four-years in federal prison, a sentence that his supporters described as disproportionate to his offenses, given that the federal sentencing guidelines at the time recommended 27 to 33 months in prison.

Trump speaking to reporters Tuesday said he pardoned Kerik because he was “a man who had many recommendations from a lot of good people.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) was among those who called for Kerik’s pardon. He co-signed a letter with 12 others that was sent to Trump by Kerik’s attorney.

King said while Kerik was “not perfect … he served the city well. He served the country well, and if nothing else what he did in the aftermath of 9/11 should be considered.”

King, in a phone interview, said he visited Kerik in prison and when he was on house arrest, and said Kerik “didn’t complain,” rather sought ways to redeem himself by “getting involved with prison reform.”

King said he got a call from Kerik Tuesday morning urging him to co-sign a letter with other supporters calling for his pardon. King said Kerik’s attorney told him “we think we can get it done by noon today.”

The letter’s other co-signers include other close Trump allies including former New York City Mayor turned Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who tapped Kerik to serve as Police Commissioner. Fox News personalities Geraldo Rivera and Judge Andrew Napolitano also signed the letter.