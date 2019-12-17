WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued a blistering six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of an expected impeachment vote, accusing House Democrats of “declaring open war on American Democracy.”

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Trump said in the letter released Tuesday by the White House.

In the letter, Trump laid out his defense against the two articles of impeachment he is facing. He also took aim at other familiar targets including his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and the special counsel probe into Russian election interference.

“There are not many people who could have taken the punishment inflicted during this period of time, and yet done so much for the success of America and its citizens,” Trump wrote.

The president pushed back against the two articles of impeachment that are expected to come before the full U.S. House for a vote on Wednesday, calling the abuse of power charge “meritless” and the obstruction of Congress charge “preposterous.”

The Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee, in a party-line vote last Friday, approved the two articles of impeachment.

The committee said Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into his Democratic rivals as he withheld U.S. foreign aid and dangled the prospect of a much sought-after White House meeting.

The panel also said Trump obstructed the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine by ordering the blanket defiance of all Democrat-issued subpoenas for documents and witness testimony.

In his letter to Pelosi, Trump reasserted that his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “totally innocent.” In the call, Trump called on Zelensky for a “favor” -- to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory peddled by Russia, that asserts Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the 2016 hacking of Democratic National Committee emails, and to investigate his leading rival in the 2020 race, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president, who refused to cooperate with the House investigation into his Ukraine dealings, continued to criticized the overall impeachment process, saying in his letter: “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Trump warned that voters would hold Democrats accountable in 2020 for pressing ahead with impeachment.

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election," he wrote. "They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power.”