Trump rejects Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected Puerto Rico’s official estimate of nearly 3,000 deaths from Hurricane Maria last year, offering no evidence but instead blaming Democrats for trying to make him look bad.

Tweeting as the Carolinas braced for the impact of Hurricane Florence, Trump for the third day in a row defended his administration’s much-criticized response to Puerto Rico’s devastation, which he praised and called “much underappreciated.”

In his posts, he dismissed the study by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, commissioned by the Puerto Rican government, that found that in the year after the hurricane hit the island it caused an estimated 2,975 people to die. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló raised the official death toll from 64 to 2,975 afterward.

Trump’s tweets asserted that “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000...”

He blamed his political opponents.

“This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list,” he tweeted. “Bad politics.”

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a critic of Trump’s since the hurricane hit, tweeted in response: “Shame on you!”

Cruz posted, "This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!"

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who traveled to Puerto Rico after the storm, also took issue with Trump.

"The President's tweets about Hurricane Maria are a disgusting insult to the families of those who died and to all those who were left behind by the federal government in the wake of the storm," Cuomo said in a statement.

A spokesman for the institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The study compared the number of deaths each year from 2010 to 2017 with the number of deaths that occurred in the year after Hurricane Maria hit to come up with its estimate.

The original estimates were so low, the study said, because doctors on the island had not been trained to properly classify deaths after a natural disaster. The biggest death toll occurred among the elderly and poor.

The count included deaths directly caused by the storm as well as other deaths from inability to get to hospitals for care, dialysis machines that couldn’t work without electricity and the stress from conditions after the storm.