WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed back against a New York Times report indicating his eldest son and campaign aides met with foreign operatives who offered to assist the real estate mogul’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The president, in a series of Sunday morning tweets, used the article to argue that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign has so far “found nothing,” prompting Mueller to look “at the rest of the world,” as part of a “Witch Hunt” aimed at undermining his 2016 victory.

“Things are really getting ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!”

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018 ....At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018 ...in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Trump’s tweet came a day after the Times published an article detailing an August 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., George Nader, an emissary for the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Joel Zamel, an Israeli political strategist. The meeting was reportedly arranged by Erik Prince, a Republican donor who previously served as the head of Blackwater, a private defense contracting firm.

According to the Times, Nader told Trump Jr. the crown princes were willing to offer the Trump campaign assistance in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton. Zamel also offered his aid, pitching a multimillion-dollar plan to manipulate social media to benefit Trump, the Times reported.

After the initial Trump Tower meeting, Nader developed a close relationship with Trump’s campaign advisers, according to the Times, meeting often with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Michael Flynn, who was later tapped to serve as the president’s National Security Adviser before stepping down from the post amid questions surrounding his communications with Russia during the campaign.

Trump Jr.’s attorney, in a statement provided to the Times, acknowledged the initial meeting, but said the president’s son was not “interested” in their assistance.

“Prior to the 2016 election, Donald Trump Jr. recalls a meeting with Erik Prince, George Nader and another individual who may be Joel Zamel. They pitched Mr. Trump Jr. on a social media platform or marketing strategy. He was not interested and that was the end of it,” said attorney Alan Futerfas.

The president, in five follow-up tweets Sunday, ticked off a list of other grievances against the probe that last week reached the anniversary of Mueller taking over as special counsel. Trump continued to cast the probe, led by Mueller, a registered Republican, as a partisan effort driven by Democrats.

“Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party,” the president added. “Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!”

Trump, on Twitter, argued that the Russia probe — which has led to the indictment of three of Trump’s campaign aides and more than a dozen Russian nationals — should “STOP!” and instead focus on scandals surrounding Clinton and the Democratic National Committee. Trump cited as examples Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, and the DNC’s refusal to turn over its server to the FBI during the bureau’s investigation into the hacking of the DNC’s emails during the 2016 campaign.

“What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI?,” Trump tweeted.

Former FBI Director James Comey has said although the DNC denied the FBI access to its servers, both parties agreed to let a private firm examine the servers and share its findings with the FBI.

Democrats on Sunday pushed back against Trump’s labeling of the Mueller investigation as a “Witch Hunt.”

“I don’t understand what the President doesn’t get about the law that says if you have a foreign nation interfere in an American election, that’s illegal,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Former Trump campaign aide Roger Stone, appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” defended the president’s criticism of Mueller, saying the Russia probe “appears to be an effort to silence or punish the president’s supporters and his advocates.”

— With David M. Schwartz