TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump, Putin to meet in Finland on July 16

The White House and the Kremlin announced Thursday that the two leaders would meet in Helsinki on July 16.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW —President Donald Trump is repeating his denials of any Russian election interference as details are released on his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House and the Kremlin announced Thursday that the two leaders would meet in Helsinki on July 16.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump tweeted, "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!"

Trump has continually parroted the Kremlin's denial of interference in the 2016 elections. That move has put him out of step with the findings of the U.S. intelligence community and nearly all Democrats and Republicans in Congress who say there is clear evidence of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

From left, William Pryor Jr., Joan Larsen and See 8 of Trump's potential Supreme Court picks
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
A model wears one of the designs from See stunning images from around the world
This June 6, 2018 photo provided by Aaron Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old who's never held elected Upset NY win surprises congressional candidate
A self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Stunning images from Mars, the cosmos