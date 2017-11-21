TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 55° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 55° Good Morning
NewsNation

White House: Trump, Putin to speak Tuesday

The conversation between the presidents will follow Putin's meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump speak

President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump speak at the APEC Summit in Danang, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mikhail Klimentyev

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Trump and Putin spoke informally several times last week when they attended a summit in Vietnam. They agreed on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

Trump's conversation with the Russian president will follow Putin's Monday meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by Russia, Iran and Turkey as Russia prepares to scale back its military presence in Syria's six-year war.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
The Georgia Dome, one of the nation's largest Scheduled implosion brings down Georgia Dome
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
A plane crash in Florida on Sunday, Nov. Florida plane crash caught on dashcam video
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin