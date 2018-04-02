TODAY'S PAPER
NewsNation

Trump invited Putin to White House, set no date, Kremlin says

The pair had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump appear at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jorge Silva

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven’t started any preparations for such a visit.

Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier. The White House and the Kremlin said at the time the two presidents discussed meeting in person.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Monday that Trump specifically invited Putin to the White House during the call.

Ushakov added that their governments didn’t have time to start arranging a meeting before the United States joined Britain and more than two dozen allies in sanctioning Russia over the nerve-agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England.

By The Associated Press

