Trump tweets he will announce his re-election campaign on June 18

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on May 20. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC


WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday in a tweet that he will officially announce his re-election campaign in June at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Trump said he will be joined by the first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife, Karen Pence, at the Amway Center on June 18 to announce what he called “my Second Term Presidential Run.”

The announcement comes just days after special counsel Robert Mueller’s broke his silence, announced that he was returning to private life and reiterated his report’s finding that it made no judgment on Trump obstructing the investigation, but did not exonerate him either — energizing Democrats who support opening an impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s approval rating stood at 43.1 percent Friday, according to RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Trump already has a major head start in fundraising against any Democratic challenger, with receipts of nearly $98 million and about $41 million in cash on hand as of March 31, as he abandons his 2016 upstart persona and builds a more traditional incumbent’s campaign.

The Democratic fundraising has splintered among two dozen candidates, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leading with about $21 million raised and nearly $18 million in the bank as of March 31.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Democrats in the polls with 35 percent in the RealClearPolitics poll average, has not yet filed his campaign finance totals.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

