WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday in a tweet that he will officially announce his re-election campaign in June at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Trump said he will be joined by the first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife, Karen Pence, at the Amway Center on June 18 to announce what he called “my Second Term Presidential Run.”

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: pic.twitter.com/1krDP2oQvG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 151, 2019

The announcement comes just days after special counsel Robert Mueller’s broke his silence, announced that he was returning to private life and reiterated his report’s finding that it made no judgment on Trump obstructing the investigation, but did not exonerate him either — energizing Democrats who support opening an impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s approval rating stood at 43.1 percent Friday, according to RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Trump already has a major head start in fundraising against any Democratic challenger, with receipts of nearly $98 million and about $41 million in cash on hand as of March 31, as he abandons his 2016 upstart persona and builds a more traditional incumbent’s campaign.

The Democratic fundraising has splintered among two dozen candidates, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leading with about $21 million raised and nearly $18 million in the bank as of March 31.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Democrats in the polls with 35 percent in the RealClearPolitics poll average, has not yet filed his campaign finance totals.