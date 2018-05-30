WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday on the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s television show over the comedian’s racist tweet, using Twitter himself to take aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Trump, who has previously praised Barr for her support of him, directed a tweet at Iger, who heads the parent company of ABC, criticizing him for issuing an apology to Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama. Barr had written, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The president did not detail what horrible statements the network had made about him. Iger was once a member of the president’s business advisory council, but quit last June in protest over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Trump’s tweet came a day after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president was “extremely focused” on other matters and would not weigh in on Barr’s remarks and ABC’s decision to cancel her sitcom.

“The president is focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. He’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy, and that’s what he’s spending his time on, not responding to other things,” Sanders said during a press briefing with reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday as the president traveled to Tennessee for a campaign rally.

In March, Trump called Barr to congratulate her on the relaunch of her television series. The new show, which had been picked up for a second season, featured Barr as an avid Trump supporter.

Barr, on Twitter, apologized Tuesday for her tweet about Jarrett, which was met with widespread condemnation — including from Barr’s own co-stars.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Wednesday, Barr blamed the incendiary tweet on her use of Ambien, a medication used to treat insomnia.

“Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — i went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but...don’t defend it please,” Barr tweeted on Wednesday.

Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, responded with a statement noting: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Jarrett, speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday, said the moment should be used as teaching moment.

“Tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our president and feel as though he reflects the values of our country,” Jarrett said. “But I also think that every individual citizen has a responsibility too, and it’s up to all of us to push back. Our government is only going to be as good as we make it be.”