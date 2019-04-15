TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Justice Department expects to release Russia report Thursday

Attorney General William Barr, seen here on Wednesday

Attorney General William Barr, seen here on Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation public on Thursday morning.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday the redacted report will be sent to Congress and made available to the public Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr provided a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller's "principal conclusions."

Barr said the special counsel didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Trump had obstructed justice.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, President Donald Trump The 20 Democrats, Republicans running for president in 2020
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
An Iceland supporter smiles prior to the Euro Which country has the happiest people?
A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters