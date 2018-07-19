WASHINGTON -- The White House on Thursday backed away from a proposal raised Monday by Russian President Vladmir Putin that would allow Russia to interrogate a group of 11 Americans tied to a long-time Kremlin critic, in exchange for U.S. access to 12 Russians recently indicted on charges of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

On Wednesday, when asked if President Donald Trump supported the idea of such a swap, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Trump would “meet with his team” to weigh the possibility, a response that was met with bipartisan backlash from lawmakers who fumed at the possibility of turning over American citizens -- including former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and businessman Bill Browder, who has long lobbied against Putin.

On Thursday, as the Senate prepared to take a vote on a resolution calling on Trump to disavow Putin’s request, Sanders issued a statement saying the president disagreed with Putin’s proposal. The statement came three days after Trump, in a joint news conference with Putin called the suggestion an “interesting idea.”

“It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it,” Sanders said. “Hopefully, President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”

Putin on Monday raised the prospect of having Russians interview Browder and those like McFaul with ties to the businessman, who successfully lobbied Congress and the Obama Administration in 2012 to impose a series of sanctions against Russia known as the Magnitsky Act.

McFaul, speaking on MSNBC on Thursday morning, said he was stunned that the Trump administration did not immediately reject Putin’s proposal.

“Most shocking, and just lamentable, I think is my real reaction, when the White House was given the opportunity to categorically reject this moral equivalency between a legitimate indictment with lots of data and evidence to support it from Mr. Mueller with a crazy, cockamamie scheme with no relationship to facts and reality whatsoever, the White House refused to do that,” McFaul said.

Also Thursday, Trump raised the possibility of a second meeting with Putin, as his administration continued to field questions over what agreements, if any, were reached by the two leaders behind closed doors at their first meeting.

In a series of Thursday morning tweets, Trump outlined broad topics that the two discussed during their first summit in Helsinki on Monday, but stopped short of outlining any specific deals made between the two, as customarily is done following such one-on-one summits.

“The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media,” Trump tweeted Thursday, blaming the media for the onslaught of criticism he received immediately after his joint appearance with Putin, including from leaders and allies within his own party.

Trump added: “I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems . . . but they can ALL be solved!”

Putin, in a speech to Russian diplomats on Thursday, addressed some of the uproar Trump has faced since their meeting, telling the gathering that “on the whole the meeting was successful,” but “We see that in the United States there are forces that are ready to easily sacrifice Russian-American relations to their ambitions.”

“We will see how events develop further, moreover, as certain forces are trying to disavow the results of the meeting in Helsinki,” Putin said, according to translated media reports.

Putin’s speech, in which he said “positive agreements” were reached by both leaders, came as Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee pushed unsuccessfully for a measure that would have forced the president’s translator in Helsinki to testify before the panel about what was said at Monday’s two-hour, closed-door session where no note takers were present.

Republicans on the panel, led by Trump ally Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California), voted down a measure by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) to subpoena the interpreter on Thursday morning, but several Senate Democrats have also raised the possibility of introducing similar legislation in the Senate.

“This is an extraordinary remedy, I realize, but then it’s extraordinary for the president of the United States to ask all of his senior staff essentials to leave the room and have a conversation with an adversary,” Schiff said.

Democrats are pushing for more details about what was discussed at Helsinki after Russian officials have said “verbal agreements” were made at the closed-door session, while White House and State Department officials have only indicated broad discussions were held on a range of subjects from the denuclearization of North Korea to the ongoing strife in Syria.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters Wednesday that the two leaders had made “important verbal agreements” on a host of issues including “specific and interesting proposals to Washington” on the two countries cooperating in Syria, where Putin has backed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, to the protests of the United States and its NATO allies. Antonov said the two also discussed the preservation of two arms control treaties.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marina Zakharova told reporters Wednesday that "relevant instructions are being carried out, and diplomats are beginning to work on the outcomes,” of the summit.

Asked about the remarks coming out of the Kremlin, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters Wednesday, “We’re still digging into the details,” and said the agreements were best described as “proposals.”

“There were sort of three take-aways from the meeting, three proposals that we are currently assessing,” Nauert said before listing the proposals, which include “a high-level working group with business leaders from both countries,” convening “some sort of an expert council, which would include political scientists from the United States and from Russia, diplomats, former diplomats, former military officials,” and having the president’s National Security Council meet with Putin’s equivalent panel “to discuss follow-up meetings.”