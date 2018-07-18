WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his widely criticized public appearance with Russian president Vladimir Putin, promising “big results” from their summit, while accusing “haters” of preferring war over his warm relationship with a leader regarded by most U.S. lawmakers as a foe not a friend.

Trump’s tweets kicked off early Wednesday morning, a day after bipartisan condemnation over his embrace of Putin during a Monday joint news conference in Helsinki forced the president to backpedal on his acceptance of Putin’s denial of Russian election interference.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki,” Trump tweeted. “Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

Trump did not identify those at the “higher ends of intelligence” who supported his performance, but the president’s Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday rebuked Trump’s posture toward Putin, saying in a statement: “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.”

In a follow-up tweet Trump wrote Wednesday: “Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

The president’s portrayal of a productive meeting came after congressional leaders spent the past two days calling on him to retreat from his acceptance of what he described on Monday as Putin’s “extremely strong and powerful” denial of Russian election hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he felt compelled to clarify his comments from Helsinki. The president, who on Monday said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would have interfered in the election as he stood side by side with Putin, said Tuesday “the sentence should have been, ‘I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.’ Sort of a double negative.”

The president said he had “full faith and support” in the intelligence community’s findings, even as he raised the possibility of “other people” playing a role in the election meddling, an idea not supported by any of the agencies findings.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Minority Leader, on Tuesday called for hearings into Trump’s closed-door meeting with Putin, saying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president’s National Security Council should testify on what transpired in Helsinki.

When asked Wednesday afternoon if he believed Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump told reporters at the White House “no,” despite Coats emphasizing on Monday that Russia continued its “ongoing” efforts to “undermine” the upcoming midterm elections.

“There's never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been,” Trump told reporters before a meeting with his cabinet, adding “I think President Putin knows that.”