WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans put forth a framework Wednesday for what he called a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to overhaul the tax system, seeking to streamline the tax code and slash rates for businesses.

Trump, selling the vision with a speech in Indianapolis, dubbed it a “middle-class miracle” even as Democrats assailed it as helping the rich and hurting ordinary Americans.

“We want tax reform that is pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-workers, pro-family and, yes, tax reform that is pro-American,”the president said. “It’s time to take care of our people, to rebuild our nation and to fight for our great American workers.”

But the nine-page blueprint left many questions unanswered — including what it will cost and how it will be paid for — and the work of filling in the details falls to Congress.

Among the changes it lays out are: doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families, repealing most itemized deductions while retaining mortgage interest and charitable interest ones, increasing the child tax credit, eliminating the alternative minimum tax, dropping the estate tax and reducing the corporate tax rate to 20 percent.

Though it proposes consolidating the number of tax brackets from seven to three — 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent — it does not set the income thresholds for the rates.

The “Unified Framework for Fixing Our Broken Tax Code” serves as template for congressional tax-writing committees, which encourage bipartisan input, according to the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Trump pledged that the middle class stands to benefit, “not the wealthy and well-connected.”

“They can call me all they want. It’s not going to help,” the former real estate mogul said of fellow top earners. “I’m doing the right thing, and it’s not good for me, believe me”“It’s time to take more money out of Washington’s pockets, and put more of it in the pockets of Americans,” he said.

The governing GOP has much riding on its tax push.

Trump is in need of a legislative victory as efforts to fulfill Republicans’ seven-year promise to uproot Obamacare repeatedly fell short of Senate GOP votes.

Democrats immediately decried the Republicans’ tax blueprint as detrimental to the nation’s middle class. They said it could balloon the deficit and debt and adversely affect entitlement programs such as Medicare.

The president told reporters at the White House earlier Wednesday that he and other rich Americans won’t gain.

“My plan is for working people and my plan is for jobs,” he said. “No, I don’t benefit, I don’t benefit . . . I think there’s very little benefit for people of wealth. The estate tax is one of the things and, if you look at it, for farmers and people with small businesses.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at the Capitol that there is evidence to the contrary in the plan.

“Our best ammunition is what they’re saying and what they’re doing is different,” he said.

He predicted the House Republicans from higher-taxed districts would have difficulty backing the elimination of state and local tax deductions.

“Take Long Island, you have a family — it’s a teacher and a police officer — their income’s about $150,000, but they pay — between their property tax and their income tax — a lot,” Schumer cited as an example. “If they don’t get the deduction, doubling the standard deduction is not going to make up for or come close to it.”

Rep. Pete King of Seaford has been among the House Republicans fiercely resistant to doing away with deductions for state and local taxes.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, “It is very possible that lower-income workers and middle-class families could see their taxes increase to subsidize the enormous tax cuts for the wealthy.”

Business trade group Long Island Association president Kevin Law applauded the lower corporate rates, the repeal of the alternative minimum tax and the preservation of the mortgage interest deduction as “good news,” but said dropping the state and local tax deductions would cost Long Islanders more than $2.5 billion.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget noted the lack of details on cost offsets and other aspects of the GOP tax plan, but released a “very rough” estimate that found the blueprint has about $5.8 trillion over a decade of gross tax cuts and would cost $2.2 trillion on net through 2027.