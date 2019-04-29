WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at his home state in a pair of Monday tweets, accusing lawmakers of not putting up a fight to remove the SALT deduction cap included under his 2017 tax overhaul, despite multiple bipartisan efforts to eliminate the cap.

Trump also claimed the National Rifle Association is “under siege” by a series of recently launched state probes examining the group's tax-exempt status.

The president kicked off a pair of morning tweets by accusing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia James of “illegally” launching an investigation into the NRA last week. Trump also weighed-in on the NRA’s internal power struggle after the group’s president Oliver North announced at its national convention this weekend that he was not running for re-election as he pushed for the ouster of the group’s longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre.

“The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others,” Trump tweeted. “It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS — FAST!”

In a follow-up tweet the president wrote: “People are fleeing New York State because of high taxes and yes, even oppression of sorts. They didn’t even put up a fight against SALT — could have won. So much litigation. The NRA should leave and fight from the outside of this very difficult to deal with (unfair) State!”

It’s unclear from the president’s tweets who he faulted for not putting up a fight against the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions enacted in 2017 under a Trump-backed tax plan passed by the then-majority Republican Congress.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have repeatedly called on Trump and Congress to eliminate the cap, including two of Trump’s key supporters in the New York congressional delegation, Reps. Peter King (R-Seaford) and Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Cuomo, last July, announced the state had filed a federal lawsuit alongside New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland seeking to have the SALT cap tossed. The governor, in a statement argued, New York had been targeted and the cap “interferes with states' rights to make their own fiscal decisions.”

Trump, in a February interview with Newsday and other regional newspapers outlets at the White House, said he was “open to talking about” changes to the SALT tax deduction cap, but ultimately said any changes “would have to be started by Dems in the House.”

“There are some people from New York who have been speaking to me about doing something about that, about changing things. It’s been severe on them,” Trump said at the time.

The president’s tweets came days after James’ office sent letters to the NRA, directing it to preserve a host of financial records. Last Friday, James also issued subpoenas to several other NRA entities, according to the New York Times, which first reported the investigation last Saturday.

The NRA is chartered in New York as a nonprofit, making it subject to the state’s laws governing charitable organizations, and giving the state attorney’s office oversight over the group’s financial dealings.

James, who was elected to her post last November, launched her campaign in July 2018 promising to investigate the NRA as part of a gun-violence prevention platform. In an October 2018 interview with Ebony magazine, she questioned why the group should be entitled to tax breaks, telling the magazine: “The NRA holds itself out as a charitable organization, but in fact, it really is a terrorist organization.”

Cuomo and James did not immediately return an email seeking comment through their press offices.