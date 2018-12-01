TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump says he'll meet Kim in January or February

By The Associated Press
Print

President Donald Trump says his next meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is likely to happen in January or February.

The president told reporters Saturday that there are three sites under consideration, but he's not identifying them.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on his return from Argentina, told reporters that he and Kim are "getting along very well" and have a "good relationship."

He added that at some point he'd like to invite Kim to the United States.

Negotiations between the United States and North Korea on ending its nuclear program have appeared to stall in the months since Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore in June.

The two leaders made a vague commitment on "denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula during the summit, but glossed over how to make it happen.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Kristi Collins (R) mourns with her son Andrew, Scenes from California's wildfires: Grief and loss
Marriott's reservation system for its Starwood hotel properties Massive Marriott data breach exposes personal data of 500 million people over four years
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Graduates throw their motarboards skyward at the conclusion Foreign students at American colleges
The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed the new U.S., Canada, Mexico sign trade agreement
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9970699m)..A woman See photos from the Southern California mass shooting