Trump faults Schumer, ‘diversity’ immigration in NYC attack

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. Photo Credit: AP

By Emily Ngo  emily.ngo@newsday.com @epngo
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump in Wednesday morning tweets blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a visa lottery program that the president alleges paved the way for the Manhattan attacker to enter the United States.

The tweets aimed at the top Democratic lawmaker came on the morning after eight people were killed in a terror attack on Manhattan’s West Side and as the country reeled from the deadliest terror attack on New York City since Sept. 11, 2001. Officials said 15 people were injured.

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” the president tweeted at 7:24 a.m.

“I guess it’s not too soon to politicize a tragedy,” Schumer responded an hour later on Twitter.

The Department of State said visa records are confidential and that it was not able to comment on specific applications.

Trump had expressed condolences for those in his hometown New York City on Tuesday night and has since posted tweets renewing his call for more “extreme vetting” at the nation’s borders.

His next reference Wednesday to Schumer came at 7:40 a.m. and cited a retired Army Reserves lieutenant colonel and morning show “Fox & Friends.”

“ ‘Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems’ said Col. Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote.

Schumer responded in a statement in addition to his tweet.

“I have always believed and continue to believe that immigration is good for America,” he said. “President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution — anti-terrorism funding — which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget.”

He added, “I’m calling on the President to immediately rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti-terrorism funding.”

The senator on Tuesday night had noted that he himself uses the bike path that was targeted and he commended the work of the NYPD and first responders.

The president appeared to be watching “Fox & Friends” when he tweeted about the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, a State Department initiative that allots visas from random selection among individuals from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek national who sources said was behind the attack, was a beneficiary of the program, Fox News and WABC-TV reported.

Schumer was referencing the president’s proposed cut of hundreds of millions of dollars to the Urban Area Security Initiative used by the NYPD and other local agencies as well as other Department of Homeland Security counterterrorism programs.

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

