WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emerged from a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday touting “constructive” talks on infrastructure policy, and announcing both sides had agreed to allocate $2 trillion in federal funding to upgrade the nation’s roads, transportation hubs and communications systems.

Though the meeting was held amid a standoff between Trump and House Democrats over a series of congressional probes launched in the wake of the Mueller report release, the investigations did not come up during Tuesday’s more than hourlong session, Schumer and Pelosi told reporters after the meeting.

“It was a very constructive meeting. It's clear that both the White House and all of us want to get something done on infrastructure in a big and bold way,” said Schumer (D-N.Y.) “And there was goodwill in this meeting, and that was different than some of the other meetings that we've had, which is a very good thing.”

Pelosi called the $2 trillion commitment from both sides “big and bold” and said Trump agreed to meet with Democrats again, in about three weeks, to resume discussions on how to pay for a bipartisan infrastructure spending plan.

"We came to this meeting with an understanding that there is great need in our country for rebuilding our infrastructure," Pelosi said after the meeting.

Schumer said lawmakers initially went in with a proposed infrastructure budget that was “a little lower” than $2 trillion, but “even the president was eager to push it up to $2 trillion. That is a very good thing."

Schumer and Pelosi’s optimistic tone after the meeting was a departure from their last meeting with Trump in January, when he walked out of a meeting with Democratic meetings amid a stalemate over immigration funding and ending the ongoing government shutdown.

Tuesday's meeting occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Trump and House Democrats who have issued a series of subpoenas seeking the president’s financial records and demanding key administration officials testify before House panels. Trump has pushed back on the subpoenas at every turn, ordering administration officials not to testify before Congress, and filing a pair of federal lawsuits in the past two weeks to block the release of his business records.

Trump, who warned Democrats in his State of the Union address this year that “if there is going to peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," did not bring up the Democratic probes, Schumer said, adding that there was no reason Democrats couldn’t work with Trump on policy issues while pressing ahead with their “oversight” of the president.

“I believe we can do both at once,” Schumer said. “We can come up with some good ideas on infrastructure, we want to hear his ideas of funding … and in the House and the Senate can proceed with its oversight responsibility. The two are not mutually exclusive.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement said Trump and Democrats would also meet “in the near future” to discuss lowering prescription drug prices, adding that Trump “looks forward to working together in a bipartisan way and getting things done for the American people.”

“We have to invest in this country’s future and bring our infrastructure to a level better than it has ever been before,” Sanders said. “We will have another meeting in three weeks to discuss specific proposals and financing methods.”