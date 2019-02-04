TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department

President Donald Trump, with acting Secretary of the

President Donald Trump, with acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, at the White House in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's nominating a Washington veteran with lobbying ties to U.S. energy companies to lead the Interior Department.

David Bernhardt, currently Interior's acting head, would replace Ryan Zinke if the Senate approves his nomination. Zinke resigned in December amid ethics investigations.

Trump tweeted Monday that Bernhardt "has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived."

The Colorado native first served in the department under President George W. Bush. He had been a deputy under Zinke.

Bernhardt also worked as a lobbyist and lawyer for several oil and gas companies and other interests that sometimes have regulatory matters before the department.

Republicans say Bernhardt's revolving-door experience makes him an informed regulator in matters before the agency. Democrats and environmental groups say he's vulnerable to conflicts of interest.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada
This aerial photo taken on December 29, 2018 Photos: Natural disasters and extreme weather
On Sunday, Gillette released an ad that's already Gillette ad takes on 'toxic masculinity,' #MeToo movement
SANTO DOMINGO ZANATEPEC, MEXICO - JANUARY 22: People See photos of the latest migrant caravan