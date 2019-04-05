WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said he would once again skip the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, calling it “so boring and so negative,” and instead will hold a rally as he has for the past two years.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House to travel to California, Trump also confirmed he had withdrawn his nominee to head the Immigration and Custom Enforcement and again defended his backing away from shutting the U.S. border with Mexico.

After summary of the Mueller report cleared in the Russia probe, reports said Trump might attend the April 27 dinner, whose speaker will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow, a presidential biographer, instead of a comedian poking fun at him.

But on Friday Trump said he would continue his boycott of the dinner that most presidents have attended. “I’m going to hold a rally, yeah, because the dinner is so boring and so negative that we're going to hold a very positive rally,” he said. “I like positive things.”

He said he has not determined where the rally will be.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that he had withdrawn the nomination of Ron Vitiello as assistant Homeland Security secretary overseeing ICE following reports that the White House sent a withdrawal notice to Congress Thursday evening.

“Ron’s a good man,” Trump said. “But we're going in a tougher direction.”

Vitiello, who has been acting ICE director since June, came under fire during his confirmation process for past controversial social media posts and opposition to his appointment by the agency’s labor union.

Trump also again defended his backing down from his order to close the U.S.-Mexico border by saying that Mexico had stepped up apprehensions of migrants seeking U.S. entry. “Mexico has been absolutely terrific for the last four days. They're apprehending everybody,” he said.

Customs and Border Patrol spokesmen did not immediately respond to a query about the number of apprehensions by Mexico.