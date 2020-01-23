WASHINGTON — The Democratic House managers on Thursday presented their case in the historic Senate impeachment trial that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office in his dealings with Ukraine for his own political benefit.

On the second of their three days to make their arguments, Democrats said Trump’s actions matched exactly the kind of crimes that the president that the country’s founders feared and was a reason they included impeachment in the Constitution to correct.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House manager, apologized to the senators ahead of time about the repetition of testimony and factual records they would be hearing — but the managers went ahead with replaying videos and showing emails as they made their arguments.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and some other Republican senators said they have already made up their minds and hinted they are bored by the Democrats’ repetitive case. “It reminds me of the shopping channel, the hits of the ‘80s, you hear it again and again and against and again,” he said. “I can almost recite the testimony.”

Here are the highlights from Thursday’s trial.

Trump actions 'dangerous,' 'Illegal'

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan) made the main argument that the Senate should remove Trump from office for abusing his power by coercing Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden — an act of inviting foreign to help him win reelection in 2020. “First, he withheld the release of $391 million in vital military assistance appropriated by Congress on a bipartisan basis which Ukraine needed to fight Russian aggression. And, second, President Trump withheld a long sought-after White House meeting which would confirm to the world that America stands by Ukraine in its ongoing struggle,” Nadler said. “The president's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous.” He added, “No president has ever used his office to compel a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections.”

'Nada' evidence against Biden

House manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.) ripped Trump’s justification for asking Ukraine for an investigation of Biden. Trump accuses the former vice president of withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine in 2016 to force it to oust its prosecutor general, who had probed the Ukrainian company that paid his son Hunter. “Every witness with knowledge of this issue testified that Vice President Biden was carrying out official U.S. policy,” Garcia said. “All of our European allies also supported this action. There is simply no evidence, nothing, nada, in the record to support this baseless allegation.” Why did Trump call for a Biden probe three years later? Biden led Trump in 2020 presidential election polls last March, she said. “In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy,” she said, “and that is when the president gets worried.”

Garcia: Trump helps Russia

Garcia asserted that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate whether Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to lift the cloud over the legitimacy of his 2016 election and to help him in his 2020 election. “There is no dispute among the intelligence community that Russia attacked our 2016 election. The Senate's own Intelligence Committee published a report telling us that as well,” Garcia said. “This theory that the Russians are promoting [is] to interfere yet again in our democratic process and deflect blame from their own attacks against us. But what is so dangerous is that President Trump is helping them perpetuate this. Our own president is helping our adversary attack our processes and to help his own reelection.”

Graham ducks his past comments

Nadler took aim at the Trump defense that an impeachment must include an actual crime by citing an argument by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in 1999 when he was a House member and a key manager pressing the case for impeachment again President Bill Clinton impeachment. Nadler played a video clip of the 21 years-younger Graham saying, “I think that’s what they meant by high crimes, doesn’t even have to be a crime. it’s just when you start using your office and you’re acting in a way that hurts people.” As the clip began to play, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) briefly patted the arm of the empty chair where Graham usually sits. Graham had left just the room moments before he appeared on the screen.

Trump’s lawyers vow 'vigorous defense'

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Jay Sekulow, Trump's personal attorney, have no choice but to sit and listen for three days as Democratic House managers lay out their case in great detail. But they'll have their turn Saturday, when their 24 hours begins. “I will assure you this: We will be putting on a vigorous defense of both fact and rebutting what they’ve said,” Sekulow said. "Our job here is to defend the president, the office of the presidency and the Constitution. We’re going to do that.” But that defense might not last three days to shorten the trial, he hinted. “We’re not going to try to run the clock out,” he said. “We’re going to do what we think — what our legal them thinks — is appropriate.”