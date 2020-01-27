5 takeaways from the Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal defense team on Monday argued that the Senate should acquit because the impeachment articles lack legitimacy after the House tore up their long-standing procedures and dismissed the president’s executive privilege.

But missing from the lengthy lectures on the history of impeachment, detailed accountings of evidence House managers failed to disclose and a focus on Hunter Biden’s lucrative post at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, was the talk of the Capitol: John Bolton’s forthcoming book.

In their first five hours, not one Trump lawyers mentioned the bombshell New York Times report that the former national security adviser wrote that Trump told him he wanted to withhold security aid to Ukraine until it announced investigations into the Bidens.

Asked by reporters about the Bolton report as they streamed into the Senate chamber for the 1 p.m. trial, many Republicans dodged the questions or dismissed its significance — except for four or five senators that Democrats hope will vote to call witnesses later this week.

Meanwhile, House Democrats sent out a steady stream of refutations of the Trump defense team’s case.

Here are highlights from the Senate impeachment trial on Monday.

'Runaway House'

To knock down the articles of impeachment, Trump’s defense turned to Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel whose investigation led to the impeachment and acquittal of President Bill Clinton. Starr, who called impeachment “hell,” argued that House Democrats failed on abuse of power charges by citing no specific crime. “Will law professors agree with this? No. But with all due respect this is not an academic gathering. You are in court,” Starr said. And he said the obstruction charge failed because House Democrats conducted an unprecedented and illegitimate impeachment inquiry, choosing to “tear asunder their procedures” and to “toss out their own rule book,” Starr said. “Here we have tragically for the country … in Article II of these impeachment articles a runaway House. It is a runaway not only from its long-standing procedures, it is a runaway from the Constitution's demand of fundamental fairness.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hunter Biden in the crosshairs

Trump’s defense team spent two hours arguing Trump had a good reason to be concerned about then Vice President Joe Biden’s forcing out a Ukrainian prosecutor general who had probed Burisma, which gave Biden’s son Hunter a lucrative post. Trump lawyer Pam Bondi laid out the news reporting and actions by the United Kingdom and U.S. State Department officials about the appearance of a conflict. Trump lawyer Eric D. Herschmann questioned the fact that Biden was following the policy of the United States and its western allies. “From 2014 to 2017, Vice President Biden claimed to be on a crusade against corruption in the Ukraine,” Herschmann said. “But during this whole time what else was happening? His son and his business partner were raking in over $1 million a year for what was regarded as one of the most corrupt Ukrainian companies in the energy sector, owned and controlled by one of the most corrupt oligarchs.”

Defense: Giuliani a bit player

The Trump defense team sought to downplay the role of Rudy Giuliani — the private lawyer Trump referred his diplomats to about Ukraine and urged Ukraine’s president to talk to. And Giuliani has publicly urged Ukraine to investigate the 2016 U.S. election and the Bidens. But Trump lawyer Jane Raskin downplayed Giuliani’s role. “So yes, Mayor Giuliani was President Trump's personal attorney, but he was not on a political errand,” she said. “He was gathering evidence regarding Ukrainian election interference to defend his client against the false allegations being investigated by special counsel [Robert] Mueller.” Raskin questioned why House managers didn’t call him as a witness and concluded: “Mr. Giuliani is just a minor player, that shiny object designed to distract you.”

Open to hearing Bolton

After the New York Times report on Bolton broke, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday morning asked, “How can Senate Republicans not vote to call that witness and request his documents?” Some Republicans appeared to be open to the idea. "I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) told reporters. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) said she’s “likely” to vote for witnesses. “The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.” And Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said, “I said before, I was curious about what Ambassador Bolton might have to say. I'm still curious.”

Bolting from Bolton

But most Republican senators expressed skepticism of Bolton when they responded to reporters’ questions. “I can’t imagine that anything he would have to say would change the outcome of the final vote,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) skipped a news conference but later said he wanted to see Bolton’s manuscript. “Are Mr. Parnas and Mr. Bolton telling the truth?” asked Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), throwing in Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who revealed more about the ousting of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. “I wouldn’t bet my house on it.” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said, “I think a lot of our members will look at this and say it doesn’t change the basic facts of the case. I don’t think it does.”