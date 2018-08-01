WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into Russian election interference and purported ties to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump tweeted, referring to the Russia probe which he often labels a witch hunt.

Trump issued the directive to Sessions as part of a series of morning tweets that came as his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, entered the second day of his federal trial on banking and financial fraud charges brought forward by Mueller.

The president’s demand for Sessions to intervene and end the probe comes despite Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe last year to avoid any conflicts of interests. Sessions, a former U.S. senator from Alabama who served as a campaign surrogate for Trump, stepped down from overseeing the probe after reports emerged that he failed to disclose his communications with Russia’s U.S. ambassador during the 2016 campaign season.

Trump has since made public his frustration with Sessions’ recusal, telling The New York Times in a July 2017 interview that he would not have appointed Sessions if he knew the attorney general planned on stepping aside from the Russia probe.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said at the time.

Mueller is reportedly examining Trump’s past tweets and public statements aimed at Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey, to weigh whether the president was attempting to obstruct the investigation by intimidating or pressuring them to halt the investigation, according to a report in The New York Times last week.

After Sessions stepped down from the investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assumed responsibility for the probe, and appointed Mueller, a former FBI director with bipartisan support, to lead the probe. Trump in the past year has stepped up his attacks on both figures and the probe, questioning the impartiality of the investigation that has resulted in the indictments of Manafort, the president’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former campaign aides Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

Trump, on Twitter and in public appearances has repeated his stance that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia, and on Wednesday continued to downplay Manafort’s role as his campaign manager.

“Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion — a Hoax!"