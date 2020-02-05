Here are 10 quotes that stood out from President Donald Trump's third State of the Union address, which he delivered Tuesday night.

ON RUSH LIMBAUGH

One of the many surprise moments of the speech occurred when Trump introduced "a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country."

The longtime conservative talk radio host, who has lung cancer, stood up and saluted Trump — who announced he was bestowing Limbaugh with "our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom." Limbaugh appeared overwhelmed. First lady Melania Trump hung the medal around his neck.

ON 'MANIFEST DESTINY IN THE STARS'

Citing the United States' history as a frontier nation, Trump said, "Now we must embrace the next frontier, America's Manifest Destiny in the stars. I am asking Congress to fully fund the Artemis program to ensure that the next man and the first woman on the moon will be American astronauts — using this as a launching pad to ensure that America is the first nation to plant its flag on Mars."

ON THE RULE OF LAW, AND THE TRUMP JUDICIAL PIPELINE

"With every action, my administration is restoring the rule of law and re-asserting the culture of American freedom. Working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — thank you, Mitch — and his colleagues in the Senate, we have confirmed a record number of 187 new federal judges to uphold our Constitution as written. This includes two brilliant new Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh." Trump added, "And we have many in the pipeline."

On Wednesday, the McConnell-led Senate is expected to acquit the president of the charges he faces in his impeachment trial: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

ON THE ECONOMY

"Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging and our country is thriving and highly respected again."

ON REJECTING 'THE DOWNSIZING OF AMERICA'S DESTINY'

"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back!"

ON 'LANDMARK CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM'

"Everybody said that criminal justice reform couldn't be done. But I got it done — and the people in this room got it done," Trump said of the legislation he signed in December 2018.

ON SPACE FORCE

"And just weeks ago, for the first time since President Truman established the Air Force more than 70 years earlier, we created a brand-new branch of the United States armed forces. It's called the Space Force. It's very important."

ON PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS, AND HUGE ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS

"I have also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions," the president said. "And we will always protect your Medicare, and we will always protect your Social Security, always."

ON HEALTH CARE

"One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our healthcare system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very happy Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!"

ON ORDERING SOLEIMANI'S KILLING

Trump gave his reasons for ordering the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general, saying it "terminated his evil reign of terror forever. Our message to the terrorists is clear: You will never escape American justice. If you attack our citizens, you forfeit your life!" he declared.